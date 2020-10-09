Attorney General William P. Barr told top Republican officials that U.S. Attorney John Durham’s review of the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion probe will not be ready before Election Day, according to a report published Friday.

Citing a senior White House official, Axios reported that Mr. Durham is not concerned with completing the investigation by a certain deadline for political purposes.

Mr. Barr also told the officials not to expect any further indictments by Election Day

The news may dash hopes that Mr. Durham’s investigation would be a bombshell uncovering serious wrongdoing by the Obama administration that would boost Republican chances on Nov. 3.

“This is the nightmare scenario. Essentially, the year and a half of arguably the number one issue for the Republican base is virtually meaningless if this doesn’t happen before the election,” a GOP congressional aide reportedly told the publication.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Washington Times.

In an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, President Trump expressed his frustration with the slow-moving probe.

“To be honest, Bill Barr is going to go down as either the greatest attorney general in the history of the country or he’s going to go down as, you know, a very sad situation,” Mr. Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. “I’ll be honest with you. He’s got all the information he needs. They want to get more, more, more. They keep getting more. I said, ‘you don’t need any more.’ “

