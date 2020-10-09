The Commission on Presidential Debates has decided to cancel the Oct. 15 debate between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden.

The news came a day after the CPD announced Thursday that they were switching to a virtual format for the town hall event to try to protect the health and safety of people involved.

Mr. Trump, who is recovering from the coronavirus, said minutes after that announcement that he wouldn’t participate in a virtual debate.

Mr. Biden’s campaign had said they were willing to do a virtual debate, but made plans Thursday to hold a separate town hall event on Oct. 15 after Mr. Trump indicated he would not participate.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the cancellation on Friday.

The cancellation leaves the scheduled Oct. 22 debate in Nashville as the last chance for Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden to make their pitches to the American people in a direct one-on-one format.

The candidates squared off at an in-person debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29 several days before Mr. Trump announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2.

