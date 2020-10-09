Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden holds a 10-point lead over President Trump among registered voters, according to a Pew Research Center poll released on Friday.

Mr. Biden held a 52% to 42% lead over Mr. Trump, according to the national poll. The margin is about in line with Mr. Biden’s lead over the president in the latest Real Clear Politics average.

Mr. Trump had a narrow edge on who voters said they trust to make good decisions on economic policy, but Mr. Biden led on who can handle law enforcement and criminal justice issues, pick good nominees for the Supreme Court, and make good decisions about foreign policy.

A majority — 57% — said they’re at least somewhat confident Mr. Biden can handle the public health impact of the coronavirus, compared to 40% who said the same of Mr. Trump.

The survey of 10,543 registered voters was taken from Sept. 30-Oct. 5 and has a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points.

Pew said there were no significant differences in voter preferences or confidence in the two candidates to handle the coronavirus pandemic before and after Mr. Trump’s announcement early on Oct. 2 that he and first lady Melania Trump contracted the virus.

