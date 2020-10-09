Joseph R. Biden’s sympathy for a COVID-stricken President Trump is apparently over.

Mr. Biden on Friday condemned Mr. Trump for “reckless” personal conduct after the president’s diagnosis, a week after Mr. Biden’s campaign said they were temporarily suspending negative ads in light of Mr. Trump’s testing positive for the coronavirus.

“His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis, the destabilizing effect it’s having in our government is unconscionable,” Mr. Biden said while campaigning in Nevada.

“He didn’t take the necessary precautions to protect himself or others,” said Mr. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee. “And the longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he gets. How can we trust him to protect this country?”

Mr. Trump was hospitalized from last Friday until Monday after testing positive.

The president took a short drive on Sunday to wave to supporters outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president has also been to the Oval Office since returning to the White House on Monday.

Mr. Trump is planning an in-person event at the White House on Saturday and a campaign trip to Florida on Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.