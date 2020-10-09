Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris said Thursday she was answering the question on whether Democrats should try to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as she declined to take a position on the issue.

“Oh, I’m answering the question, which is the voters … first decide who is the next president of the United States, period,” Ms. Harris told KNXV-TV in Phoenix. “That’s the answer to the question.”

Liberals are pushing Democrats to try to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court if Republicans confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the high court so close to the election and Democrats win control of the White House, House and Senate.

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Thursday that he would share his views on court-packing with voters after the election.

Mr. Biden has stiff-armed the left on a number of issues, including “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal.

But the Democratic ticket has decided to draw a red line on taking a position on court-packing, guaranteeing that Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris will get asked about it continually over the next month.

Some on the left are giving Mr. Biden a pass, saying the only way he can answer the question incorrectly right now is if he explicitly rules out court-packing.

