SEATTLE (AP) - A 58-year-old man was arrested after police said he allegedly stabbed his 44-year-old ex-wife at a University District apartment.

KIRO-TV reports officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.

A man was detained by another person in the apartment and officers arrested him.

The man was taken to the Seattle Police Department Homicide Unit office, where he was interviewed by detectives and later booked into the King County Jail on suspicion for investigation of murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.