HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) - One man has been found dead in the parking lot of a suburban Detroit shopping mall and another was discovered wounded nearby.

A worker at Eastland Center reported the body to 911 dispatchers about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Harper Woods police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

An 18-year-old man was in a car that crashed in a field not far from the mall. He also had been shot in the head. He was being treated at a hospital.

No arrests were made.

