LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Five boys - including a 7-year-old - have been cited on suspicion of burglary after a neighbor reported seeing the group kick in the door of a nearby apartment in Lincoln, police there said.

Two 16-year-olds, two 14-year-olds and the 7-year-old were cited Thursday, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Police said one of the 14-year-old boys was sent to the juvenile detention center on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

The 7-year-old was apparently acting as a lookout for the other boys, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

The apartment’s resident reported that $100 from missing from a safe in his bedroom closet following the break-in.

