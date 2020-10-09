President Trump will hold his first official campaign rally since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday night in Sanford, Florida, campaign officials announced.

The 7 p.m. rally will be the president’s first public event outside Washington since an Oct. 7 fundraiser and campaign rally in Minnesota. He tested positive for the virus the following day.

Mr. Trump said he wanted to hold a campaign event in Florida on Saturday. But he has scheduled instead an event on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, when he will speak to several hundred supporters about law and order.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.