President Trump is expected to host hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday in a rally-style event.

Sources familiar with the planning said the president is likely to deliver remarks on law and order, with one person calling the crowd “peaceful protesters” — a reference to his supporters at campaign rallies.

It will be the president’s first public appearance since he announced a week ago that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Mr. Trump said Friday he feels “perfect” and that he is no longer suffering symptoms of the virus.

One source familiar with the planning said the president will address the group from a White House balcony. Mr. Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s personal physician, said that Saturday will be the 10th day since Mr. Trump’s diagnosis, and that he could be able to hold public events again on that day.

“Based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” Dr. Conley said on Thursday in a memo.

