President Trump predicted Thursday that Joseph R. Biden wouldn’t last more than a few months if he’s elected president before Sen. Kamala D. Harris, his running mate, would have to take over.

“He won’t be president for three months before the wonderful Kamala takes over,” Mr. Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “She’s the most liberal person in the Senate.”

“She’s not a socialist. She’s a step beyond socialism, as you know,” Mr. Trump said of Ms. Harris, a senator from California.

Mr. Trump, who was audibly coughing and clearing his throat during the phone interview, is recovering from the coronavirus but says he wants to get back on the campaign trail as early as Saturday.

The president has not been seen in a live public event since being discharged from the hospital Monday.

