President Trump said Friday that he feels “perfect” and that he is no longer taking any medication for COVID-19, just a week after his diagnosis.

Speaking during a “rally” on Rush Limbaugh’s syndicated radio show, the president said he met with his team of doctors at the White House earlier in the day.

“I’m free, I feel perfect,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m not taking anything. It wiped out the virus.”

He singled out the antibody cocktail made by Regeneron as particularly effective for his treatment of the virus. Mr. Trump said the drug “fixed me.”

“I might not have recovered at all,” the president said. “I was not in great shape.”During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News on Thursday night, the president appeared to be coughing several times on air.

Mr. Trump has said he’s ready to return to the campaign trail, whether a virtual event or in person. His White House physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, has said he expects the president could be well enough to hold events this weekend.

Mr. Limbaugh said of his guest, “I want people to get to know the Donald Trump I know.”

