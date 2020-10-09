President Trump says his track record of keeping Americans safe from terrorism is largely ignored by the media since his warning to Iran not to “f— around” paid off.

The president made the comments to radio host Rush Limbaugh Friday during a wide-ranging interview lasting hours — without a break.

“If you f– around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before,” the commander in chief of the U.S. Armed Forces said.

Mr. Trump, for all intents and purposes, said that his more explicit take on Ronald Reagan’s “peace through strength” is a success that will pay even more dividends should he be re-elected.

“Iran is bust because of me, because of sanctions and other things. And the whole picture of terror — you don’t see the terror. … If I win, we’ll have a great deal with Iran within one month. I hate to say it on an important show like this, but I’ll say it, you don’t see the terror the way you used to see the terror,” Mr. Trump continued. “And they know if they do anything against us, they’ll pay 1,000-fold. … Now, nobody brings it up. When was the last time you saw an attack?”

The president also spoke on a number of other issues ranging from Democrats’ claims of racism, media bias, the U.S. Supreme Court, and the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve watched this for a long time,” Mr. Trump said of racism claims against prominent Republicans like himself. “I’ve had it. I’ve probably been a victim of it — you and I and a couple of others — more than anybody, and we’re just the opposite. When they give up, when we’re beating ‘em, they have nothing else to fall back on but the word ‘racist.’ And it’s always… That means that when you’re winning and you’re just knocking the hell out of them, they have nothing else to say; they call you a racist.”

Mr. Trump predicted that despite the barrage of labels that Black voters are increasingly ignoring them.

“The Black community gets it,” he said. “They don’t dig [Joe Biden]. They don’t like him. They don’t like him, and I’m getting numbers. You know, we’re at 20%, 22%, which, not that I’m proud of that, ‘cause it should be 100%. But, you know, if you look at what I’ve done for criminal justice reform. Obama couldn’t get criminal justice reform done. I did prison reform. The small colleges and universities, historically black, what I’ve done. I got them funded.”

The show concluded with Mr. Limbaugh thanking the president for his time while wishing him well on radio host Mark Levin’s show later in the day.

