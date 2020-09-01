The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is invoking executive authority to temporarily halt evictions through the end of the year for renters making up to $99,000 per year, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.

The move is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help cash-strapped renters from being booted out of their homes because of coronavirus-related hardships.

“President Trump is committed to helping hardworking Americans stay in their homes and combating the spread of the coronavirus,” said White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern. “Today’s announcement from his administration means that people struggling to pay rent due to coronavirus will not have to worry about being evicted and risk further spreading of or exposure to the disease due to economic hardship.”

The moratorium applies to individuals making up to $99,000 per year and couples filing jointly who make up to $198,000 per year.

Renters have to affirm that they are unable to make rent because of COVID-19 and that they will likely become homeless if they’re evicted.

The move follows executive actions Mr. Trump announced last month that were also aimed at deferring payroll taxes, partially extending boosted unemployment benefits, and halting student loan payments.

“This unprecedented action is further proof that President Trump is doing everything in his power to keep the American people safe and secure in their homes,” said Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

White House negotiators and congressional Democrats are currently at an impasse on the next round of coronavirus relief legislation.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said earlier in the day that the first choice would be passing legislation to authorize new funding for rental assistance but hinted that a new moratorium announcement would be forthcoming.

