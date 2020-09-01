The Trump administration said Tuesday it is starting to distribute the 150 million coronavirus tests it purchased from Abbott Laboratories, beginning with places reeling from natural disasters out West and along the Gulf Coast.

Places like California, which faces wildfires, and Louisiana, which was smacked by Hurricane Laura, will benefit from the first shipments of the tests.

The rapid Abbott BinaxNOW tests will also be sent to assisted living facilities to protect the elderly, to K-12 schools and historically black colleges and universities, so they can protect people who are non-elderly but have an underlying condition, said Adm. Brett Giroir, the U.S. coronavirus testing “czar.”

The bulk order of point-of-care antigen tests — announced last Thursday before President Trump’s convention speech — will help the U.S. run 50 million more tests per month.

Adm. Giroir said the administration is turning over every stone to find new technologies and get rapid tests in more hands. But he’s sick of being asked about a scenario in which everyone can test themselves daily.

“It’s great to talk about this utopian kind of idea where everybody has a test every day, and we can do that. I don’t live in a utopian world. I live in the real world,” he told reporters.

“We are not there yet,” he added. “It may never happen — but until it does, if it ever does, we have a plan.”

Adm. Giroir, an assistant health secretary and four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, said a mix of surge-testing in key hotspots and support for governor-led plans in each state is paying off.

He said the percentage of tests returning positive for the virus is down to 5.38%, continuing a multi-week trend. Experts say a positivity rate of 10% or higher means officials aren’t catching enough cases within their communities.

Adm. Giroir said over nine in 10 tests conducted by commercial labs, which account for roughly half of nationwide diagnostics, are being returned within three days. There were concerns this summer about turnaround times that lasted over a week, rendering the tests useless as a public health tool.

The admiral said the nation “cannot let up” even as it sees progress, especially as people are tempted to gather in large groups for Labor Day.

“We can’t risk a lack of personal responsibility,” Adm. Giroir said.

The coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December. It swiftly spread across the globe, killing more than 850,000 — including over 183,000 in the U.S.

The seven-day rolling average of cases stands at roughly 42,000 per day, down from about 52,000 a week ago — though it’s a far higher level than at the start of June, when the average sat around 22,000.

Ongoing transmission has complicated plans to reopen schools across America.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday he is pushing back the start of in-person learning until Sept. 21, a delay of 10 days to give school officials more time to prepare and ease concerns from teachers.

The city’s school system is enormous, with 1.1 million children.

Large colleges are recording hundreds of cases on their campuses just weeks into the fall semester, and the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences postponed their football seasons due to the virus.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday suggested the Big Ten could still play this fall.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” he tweeted. “Would be good (great!) for everyone — Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.