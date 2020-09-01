President Trump railed against the Black Lives Matter movement and decried corporations that donate to related causes during an interview Monday with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization,” Mr. Trump said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter, I said, ‘That’s a terrible name.’ It’s so discriminatory. It’s bad for Black people. It’s bad for everybody,” Mr. Trump added.

Mr. Trump laid into Black Lives Matter, or BLM, in light of Ms. Ingraham mentioning that corporations have given “enormous amounts of money” to related causes in recent months.

“Because they’re weak,” Mr. Trump interjected. “Because they just do what’s the easiest path. That’s not the easy path. That’s a very dangerous path.”

Mr. Trump also said during the interview that “people are tired of this stuff, what’s going on, the Black Lives Matter,” before claiming “a lot of thugs” are among BLM activists.

Black Lives Matter, a decentralized movement that advocates against racial injustice, was founded after the killer of Florida teen Trayvon Martin was acquitted of murder in 2013.

Mr. Trump has attacked the movement before, including previously calling the words “Black Lives Matter” a “symbol of hate.”

BLM activists have been among participants of nationwide protests sparked by the May death of George Floyd while in police custody and last month’s shooting of Jacob Blake.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.