President Trump said that Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden is essentially a “puppet” controlled by shadowy figures lurking in the dark.

He also suggested that a planned attack on the Republican National Convention might have been thwarted but declined to go into detail.

“He’s a weak person. He’s controlled like a puppet,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Biden in an interview that aired on Fox News Monday evening.

Asked who is “pulling Biden’s strings,” Mr. Trump said: “People that you’ve never heard of. People that are in the dark shadows.”

“They’re people that are controlling the streets,” he said. “We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that. They’re on a plane.”

Asked where that was, Mr. Trump said it’s under investigation.

“But they came from a certain city, and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention, and there were like seven people on the plane like this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage,” he said.

