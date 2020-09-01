By Alex Swoyer and Gabriella Muñoz - The Washington Times - Updated: 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

BOSTON — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III concedes defeat to incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in Massachusetts’ Democratic Senate primary.

