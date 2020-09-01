White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday he expects Senate Republicans to unveil a new coronavirus relief package when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill next week.

“I expect them to pass a bill, or at least put forth a bill, in hopes of getting to that 60-vote threshold sometime next week,” Mr. Meadows said on CNBC.

Sen. John Barasso, Wyoming Republican, told PBS earlier Tuesday that the Senate GOP hopes to move their bill next week.

The House passed a nearly $3.5 trillion package in May that Republicans called a non-starter.

Senate Republicans introduced their own $1 trillion offer in July.

Mr. Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin had been negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on a compromise last month.

But they couldn’t strike a deal and lawmakers left for their August vacations without passing another round of relief.

President Trump ended up taking executive action last month to try to partially extend a $600-per-week boost in federal unemployment benefits, albeit at a lower level, defer payroll tax obligations, and halt evictions and student loan payments.

