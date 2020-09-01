A coalition of military family and veteran service organizations is calling on state election officials to comply with the federal 45-day deadline for sending ballots to absent military voters.

Organizers with the Military Vote Coalition said it’s crucial to protect access to the ballot box for troops and their families.

“Complying with this legal requirement will be especially crucial this year. Due to COVID-19, postal mail delivery across the world has faced delays,” organizers said in a letter to election officials across the country.

They also want states to allow military service members and their families to serve as poll workers, even if they are not registered in the state where they live.

“In an election where poll worker shortages are prevalent, we believe exceptions should be made to residency rules in order to allow military service members and family members to volunteer,” said Sarah Streyder, founder of the group.

The Modern Military Association of America, which says it’s the nation’s largest LGBTQ military and veteran nonprofit organization — said military families should have the opportunity to vote regardless of where they may be stationed.

“Our service members and their families are sacrificing so much to defend our nation,” said Jennifer Dane, the organization’s interim executive director. “The least we can do is make sure they are able to make their voice heard at the ballot box.”

