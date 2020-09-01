D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters Monday she fears the country is “descending into a race war.”

During a press conference to discuss the violent protests that rocked the city over the weekend, Ms. Bowser was asked by The Washington Post’s Fenit Nirappil whether the “police tactics” being employed against rioters could “exacerbate tensions further.”

“What I’m worried about is this country descending into a race war, Fenit,” the mayor answered. “And I’m worried about the continued incitement of violence from leadership who should be focused on bringing our communities together.

“You’re asking me about the end result when we need to be talking about what the trigger is,” she continued. “Because our police and peaceful protesters will be safer when we come together as a community and tamp down this Black versus White rhetoric.”

Earlier in the conference, Ms. Bowser blamed “outside agitators” for the violent clashes between rioters and police, which continued for a second night Sunday near Black Lives Matter Plaza.

“Our collective attention in the District of Columbia is reducing violence of all kinds and of all forms and in all places,” she said. “What we’re certainly not going to do is stand by and allow outside agitators to come to our city to distract us from the work of D.C. residents.”

Black Lives Matter D.C. responded to the mayor’s comments in a tweet, writing, “If there is a race war in #DC,@MayorBowser would be complicit through her silence during blatantly racist actions of @DCPoliceDept.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.