The Army has launched an investigation into an anti-Semitic joke from a second lieutenant based in Georgia that was posted on the controversial TikTok social media site.

In the video, which has since been deleted from TikTok, 2nd Lt. Nathan Freihofer asks the name of a Jewish person’s favorite Pokemon character: “Ash.”

“If you get offended, get the f—k out because it’s a joke,” he said in the video.

Among those offended was his commander in the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto, Jr., who called his remarks, “vile.”

“The statements made in the video are not indicative of the values we live by and there is no place for racism or bigotry in our Army or our country,” Maj. Gen. Aguto wrote in a Twitter message.

Army officials said Lt. Freihofer has been suspended from all leadership positions pending the outcome of the investigation. The 3rd Infantry Division is assigned to the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps which also weighed in on the offensive Holocaust joke.

“We demand EVERYONE within our formation represents the value of the Profession of Arms and lives in concert with our incredible legacy,” the Army corps said in a Twitter message.

The Army’s senior enlisted soldier also weighed in, calling the joke, “completely unacceptable.”

“On social media or not, racist jokes are racist. Period,” Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston wrote on Twitter.

