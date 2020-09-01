Portland police declared a riot Monday night after left-wing protesters marched on the apartment building where they believe Mayor Ted Wheeler lives, launching fireworks at the building and starting a fire.

Witnesses and police said some of the 150 or so rioters smashed windows of an apartment building, stole furniture then used it as kindling to light the fires, including one on the lower floor of an occupied apartment building.

Officers said they repeatedly tried to hold back to deescalate the situation, apparently on orders of the city’s leadership, but the fires forced them to intervene and clear the scene with crowd control weapons — though they said no tear gas was used.

Nineteen arrests were made.

Portland has seen mayhem nearly every night since late May, most of it at the hands of Black Lives Matter protesters.

Over the weekend, one right-wing group member was killed after a pro-Trump car caravan drove through Portland, sparking clashes with the left-wing demonstrators.

