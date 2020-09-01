Personal care businesses like hair salons and massage studios reopened outdoor services in San Francisco on Tuesday, with Mayor London Breed calling it a “huge step in the right direction.”

Salon owners can apply for a permit with the city to conduct their business outside starting Tuesday, though hair services are restricted to dry hair cuts only and everyone is required to wear a face mask, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“We are able to move forward Sept. 1 with very minimal openings, but hopefully significant to so many of the people who have closed for at least six months, maybe even longer. This is a huge step in the right direction,” Ms. Breed said during a news conference Friday.

Services such as shampooing hair, chemical hair treatments, and facials are still prohibited outside, while more invasive services such as tattooing and piercing remain barred from reopening.

Gyms can open outdoors with the same mask requirements starting Sept. 9.

The Shared Spaces Program, which was launched by the city in May to help businesses share outdoor public spaces during the coronavirus pandemic, has issued 1,215 permits as of Friday, the Chronicle reported.

“What we don’t want to do is open up these places and all of a sudden see a spike and then go backwards,” Ms. Breed said.

The mayor’s announcement came the same day the air quality in San Francisco and parts of the East Bay reached “unhealthy” levels due to three massive wildfires burning across the Bay Area.

