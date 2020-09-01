An Army two-star general who had been picked for a prestigious assignment as a division commander will instead remain in his current position at Fort Hood, Army officials at the Pentagon announced Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will continue to serve as the deputy commanding general for support of III Corps. He will remain at Fort Hood to “assist with the reintegration” of the corps when the unit — and Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, the commander — returns to Texas from the mission supporting Operation Inherent Resolve — the military’s operations against the Islamic State, officials said.

The leadership shake-up at Fort Hood comes after the death of Specialist Vanessa Guillen, 20, who was fatally bludgeoned in April 2020 by another soldier on post who later took his life as police were about to arrest him. She also told family members she had been a victim of sexual harassment in the military.

The body of Sergeant Elder Fernandes was found dead last month along a set of railroad tracks in Temple — about 30 miles from the post. Police said his death did not appear to have been the result of foul play. He also reported being sexually assaulted by another Fort Hood soldier. After his death, investigators said they couldn’t substantiate his allegations.

At least nine Fort Hood soldiers have died this year, according to military officials and media reports.

With Maj. Gen. Efflandt remaining at Fort Hood, the Army must find a commander for the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas.

“That announcement is expected to in the coming days,” Army officials said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Maj. Gen John B. Richardson IV will formally take over as acting senior commander at Fort Hood and deputy commanding general for operations at III Corps.

“This previously-scheduled change in leadership will enable continuity of command as III Corps returns from its role leading the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve,” Army officials said.

Maj. Gen. Richardson, previously director of operations at U.S. Army Forces Command, was selected in March 2020 for the assignment.

In addition to the leadership changes on post, Gen. Garrett also appointed Gen. John Murray, commander general of Army Futures Command, to lead an in-depth investigation into the actions of the chain of command at Fort Hood related to Spc. Guillen. He has been tasked with combining several ongoing inquiries there into a “more complete and comprehensive” investigation that will delve into all the activities and levels of leadership.

His investigation is separate from a civilian independent review of Fort Hood that had been ordered by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, officials said.

