Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said Tuesday he agrees that additional fiscal relief is needed to help support an economy that appears to be inching back toward recovering from the coronavirus-related lockdowns earlier this year.

“I very much agree with you and those other experts that more fiscal response is needed,” Mr. Mnuchin told Rep. James Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat. “The president and I want to move forward.”

Mr. Mnuchin said there are signs of a “strengthening economic recovery” underway, but that a rebound has been hindered because “certain states are not opening up.”

Mr. Mnuchin was testifying to a select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, which Mr. Clyburn chairs.

Mr. Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are trying to negotiate another round of coronavirus relief legislation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrats’ chief negotiators.

Mr. Mnuchin said he is prepared to sit down with Mrs. Pelosi “at any time” to negotiate.

The Democrat-led House passed a nearly $3.5 trillion package in May that extended a $600-per-week boost in federal unemployment benefits through January, provided another round of stimulus checks for millions of Americans, and included about $1 trillion in relief for cash-strapped states and localities.

The juiced-up unemployment benefits expired at the end of July, though President Trump took executive action to try to partially restore the enhanced benefits.

Senate Republicans, who had declared House Democrats’ bill dead on arrival, had countered with their own $1 trillion relief bill in July.

The four negotiators tried to meet somewhere in the middle but were unable to strike a deal and lawmakers left for their August vacations before passing another bill.

Earlier Tuesday, Mr. Meadows said on CNBC that he expects the Senate GOP to roll out another offer next week with a price tag of around $500 billion.

Mrs. Pelosi said Democrats would be willing to go to $2.2 trillion, but Mr. Meadows said it’s not necessarily productive to simply pick a number to split the difference between the two sides.

He said the administration is in the ballpark of $1.3 trillion.

“The speaker is still at $915 billion [for state and local], which is just not a number that’s based on reality and certainly not a number that represents lost revenues for state and local governments,” Mr. Meadows said.

The Labor Department reported on Thursday that there were more than 1 million new jobless claims for the second consecutive week.

Earlier in August, new weekly claims had dipped below 1 million for the first time since March.

There have been more than 58 million total new claims since the pandemic took hold in March.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 10.2% in July and employers added about 1.8 million jobs, though the job growth slowed a bit compared to May and June as some states dealt with a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

