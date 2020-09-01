By - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 1, 2020

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) - Tribunal spokesperson says the Khmer Rouge’s chief jailer, convicted of war crimes, has died in a Cambodian hospital.

