President Trump and his White House physician dispelled speculation from Democrats Tuesday that he suffered mini-strokes last November requiring a hastily arranged trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes,” the president tweeted. “Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!”

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said he “can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media.”

“The president remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him,” Dr. Conley said in a statement released by the White House. “As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the presidency.”

Dr. Conley said the president asked him to address the rumors about Mr. Trump’s health.

On Monday, former Clinton White House press secretary Joe Lockhart asked on Twitter, “Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?”

He was apparently referring to a new book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt that includes an account of the president’s unannounced trip to Walter Reed. The book says Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to temporarily assume the powers of the presidency, in case the president needed to undergo a procedure requiring anesthetics.

Mr. Schmidt tweeted Tuesday that his book “says nothing about mini-strokes.”

The White House said at the time of the hospital trip that the president had undergone a “quick exam and labs” as part of his annual physical, in anticipation of a “very busy 2020.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.