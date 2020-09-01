Public tours of the White House will resume on Sept. 12 on a limited basis with face masks required, first lady Melania Trump’s office said Tuesday.

Tours will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m., instead of the normal five days per week. The number of guests will be limited to 18% of normal capacity.

All guests ages 2 years and older will be required to wear a face covering and to practice social distancing.

The White House canceled tours in May due to precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs. Trump’s office said the National Park Service, Secret Service officers, and Visitors Office staff working the tour route will wear face coverings, gloves and encourage social distancing when engaging with guests. Hand sanitizer will be available.

For information about tickets, contact your congressional office.

