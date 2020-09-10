STANFIELD, Ariz. (AP) - Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Stanfield last week, Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

They said the suspects - ages 14, 15 and 16 - are facing first-degree murder charges. The Associated Press is not identifying the three boys because they are juveniles.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a home just after midnight on Sept. 1 about a reported shooting in Stanfield, west of Casa Grande.

Deputies said they found 16-year-old Isaac Rosales suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Rosales had been in a confrontation in front of the home prior to the shooting, according to investigators.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately disclose what led to the arrests of the three suspects.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.