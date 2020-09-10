The coronavirus testing “czar” said Thursday the U.S. is closer to providing cheap and rapid coronavirus tests for home use, but Americans will have to sit tight, as the government supplies rapid tests to nursing homes and tries to “widen that circle” to schools and other critical sites.

“There will be a day where there will be at-home tests that are widely available in the hundreds of millions that are cheap, that we can test as frequently as we want. We’re just not there right now, right?” Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant health secretary in the Trump administration, told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta. “So we have to use the tests that we have in a strategic manner.”

It’s a common refrain around the U.S., as the virus death toll nears 200,000 and everyday life remains upended: Why can’t we check ourselves for the virus, each day at home, to go about our lives and reopen society?

“I think we can get to that point,” Adm. Giroir said. “There are technical limitations. … It takes time, as the research community knows.”

He said innovators are working with branches of the government, including the “RADx” project at the National Institutes of Health, to deliver rapid tests for home use.

“We’re almost there,” Mr. Giroir said. “You’ll be seeing a lot of actions over the next few weeks to spur that development even more so that we can get true at-home tests, not tests that you have to do under a medical-supervised situation.”

For now, the government is dispatching millions of rapid tests from Abbott Labs to places that house the elderly, as the administration focuses on protecting the vulnerable.

Adm. Giroir said the government sent point-of-care tests to 13,500 nursing homes and is sending more to assisted-living facilities and home-health providers.

Governors will receive a share of the 150 million tests the U.S. purchased from Abbott in the coming weeks, for use at schools or other critical infrastructure locations.

Adm. Giroir described the uphill challenge he faced when he took on the testing challenge in mid-March, as virus cases soared in America. He said stockpiles of swabs were nonexistent, and protective gear for testing was lacking.

He said it wasn’t a Trump administration problem or an Obama-era problem, but rather a longstanding issue stretching back many years.

“We need to invest over a long period of time in diagnostics,” he told CNN. “Pandemic preparedness five years from now really begins today.”

The admiral outlined federal efforts as President Trump scrambles to explain himself after excerpts released this week from reporter-author Bob Woodward’s new book — titled “Rage” — showed the president purposely played down the threat the coronavirus posed to the country earlier this year.

“I wanted to always play it down,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Woodward on March 19, according to clips of their discussion posted by CNN. “I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Mr. Trump has cast doubt on the importance of testing at times, saying it boosts the unflattering tally of confirmed infections — including cases that may be mild.

“Testing is a very important part of combating the virus, and we’ve said this all along,” Adm. Giroir said. “I have never been told to slow down testing.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also sparked confusion with guidance that suggested asymptomatic people did not necessarily have to get tested after contact with a person known to be infected, though local officials or doctors could still order a test.

Adm. Giroir said the problem was that people might have been tested too early in the incubation period for the virus, received a negative result, and then felt they could shirk precautions.

“The intent was to get them tested within a penumbra of some kind of medical supervision,” he said. “We don’t want people to believe, ‘OK, I’m negative I can do whatever I want to do.’ “

“We do need to test asymptomatic people, there is no doubt about that, full stop,” he told CNN. “Trust me, we want to test asymptomatic people.”

• Seth McLaughlin contributed to this report.

