New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said people who refuse to wear a mask on buses and trains in the New York City area will face a $50 fine.

Masks are considered a critical tool in slashing transmission of the coronavirus since it can stop potentially infectious droplets that are emitted from people’s faces. Some governors have imposed mask mandates in public, though how to enforce them is a thorny issue.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said people who flout the rules on the N.Y. Metropolitan Transportation Authority system in and around the city will have to pay up.

“No rider has the right to endanger fellow riders by putting themselves above the law & refusing to wear a mask,” he tweeted. “The vast majority of people are complying & I thank them. For the handful who refuse, there will be a new $50 fine.”

Mr. Cuomo is taking a hard line on COVID-19 rules after his state got slammed in the spring, resulting in a worst-in-nation death toll of over 33,000.

The Empire State slashed its positivity rate to an impressive 1% or so, though it’s desperate to hold onto its gains as it slowly reopens the economy.

Mr. Cuomo is allowing indoor dining in New York City later this month, though only at 25% capacity.

