Joseph R. Biden is the preferred pick of seniors in the 2020 White House race, according to a Monmouth University survey that shows the Democrat with a 9-point lead over President Trump among registered voters and a 7-point lead among likely voters.

The survey shows Mr. Biden holds an 11-point lead over Mr. Trump among registered voters age 65 and older.

Traditionally, younger voters tend to vote Democrat and older voters tend to vote Republican. Older voters also comprise sizable slices of battleground state electorates.

Exit polls from 2016 showed Mr. Trump carried the 65-plus crowd by 7 points over Hillary Clinton. They also show Mr. Trump won this group of voters in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The Monmouth survey released Thursday found Mr. Biden also has a 15-point lead among registered voters between the ages of 35 and 49, and a 19-point lead among registered voters between the ages of 18 and 34.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, holds a 7-point lead over Mr. Biden among 50- to 64-year-olds.

