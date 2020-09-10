Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Thursday said that a “robust” coronavirus relief package Democrats are pursuing would help President Trump politically but that Mr. Trump is too blind to see it.

“Trump is in his own bubble,” the New York Democrat said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “He doesn’t even know what’s good for him because he lies to himself.”

“Even though a big, robust bill that we’re trying to get would actually benefit him, he doesn’t even get that and understand it [because] he just follows what the stock market does and not what actually happens to people,” Mr. Schumer said.

The Senate is expected to vote on Thursday on a roughly $500 billion Republican package that would partially extend enhanced unemployment benefits through late December and provide additional funding for small businesses and schools.

The package might win majority support in the GOP-led chamber, but it’s not expected to garner the 60 votes needed to thwart a possible filibuster.

Democrats are insisting on a nearly $3.5 trillion package the House passed in May that would extend a $600-per-week boost in unemployment benefits through January and provide nearly $1 trillion for cash-strapped states and localities, among other items.

