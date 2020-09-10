Much of the D.C. area on Thursday is under a flash flood warning after rains pummeled down, submerging cars and closing a number of roadways.

First responders made several water rescues in the District and Prince George’s and Montgomery counties on Thursday.

Southeastern Charles County and northwestern St. Mary’s County are under a flash flood warning until 7 p.m., reported WTOP. A flood warning is in effect for the District until 8 p.m. and southeastern part of Montgomery County and northwestern Prince George’s County until 8:30.

Montgomery County Emergency Communications dispatched about 150 calls for help including 25 to 30 water rescues due to high floodwaters, mostly in Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Kensington, Aspen Hill and Takoma Park, according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

DC Fire and EMS conducted water rescues in the area of Kenilworth and Burroughs Avenues on Thursday.

“All water rescue calls are complete and there have been no additional responses. There is still a flood warning in effect, so STAY ALERT and TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN,” the agency tweeted.

First responders used a banana boat to check submerged vehicles along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE in the afternoon and rescued one patient who was in the water.

The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department also responded to several cars submerged in water at Pennsy Drive and Old Landover Road.

Amtrak announced a number of cancelled train rides out of the District and Baltimore due to flooded tracks. Flooding also caused MARC trains to cancel or delay rides.

