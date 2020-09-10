Evangelical Christian and Catholic voters are split on who they think Jesus Christ would vote for in the 2020 election between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden, according to polling released on Thursday.

Among evangelicals and Catholics, 28% said Jesus would vote for Mr. Trump and 27% said he would vote for Mr. Biden, according to the survey that was commissioned by the liberal group Vote Common Good.

Twenty-three percent said Jesus would not vote and 22% said Jesus would be equally likely to vote for either candidate or said they didn’t know.

The survey polled evangelical and Catholic registered voters in five battleground states: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Among Catholics, 35% said Jesus would vote for Mr. Biden and 25% said Jesus would vote for Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden is a practicing Catholic, though former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz dismissed him as a “Catholic in Name Only” at the Republican National Convention because of his stance on abortion.

Among evangelicals, 31% said Jesus would vote for Mr. Trump and 20% said he would vote for Mr. Biden.

The survey also found that the 2020 election is on track to produce an 11% swing toward Mr. Biden among Catholics and evangelicals compared to 2016 across the five states.

Vote Common Good projected that even a 5% reduction in support for Mr. Trump across the five states would flip four of them to Mr. Biden, with the exception being North Carolina.

Doug Pagitt, executive director of the group, has been working for years on trying to get Democrats to do a better job of engaging religious-minded voters and eat into Mr. Trump’s sizable edge among evangelicals.

“Trump’s lack of kindness will likely cost him the election,” Mr. Pagitt said. “Four years ago, many religious voters decided to look the other way and give Trump a chance, but after witnessing his cruelty and corruption, some of them are searching for an off-ramp.”

The online survey of 1,430 registered voters — 792 evangelicals and 638 Catholics — was conducted from Aug. 11-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.59 percentage points.

It was designed by researchers at the University of Southern California, the University of Maryland, the University of North Carolina, and Duke University.

The Democratic National Convention was held from Aug. 17-20, and the Republican National Convention ran from Aug. 24-27.

