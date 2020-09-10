The Houston Texans remained in their locker room during the national anthem before their opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in a coordinated display meant to bring awareness to Black Lives Matter and other social justice initiatives.

The anthem was performed by R&B duo Chloe X Halle from an empty stadium and streamed on the video screens. As soon as it was over, the Texans and their coaching staff ran out of the tunnel to a chorus of boos from the fans.

The boos continued as the teams met to shake hands while messages such as “We believe Black lives matter” and “It takes all of us” played on the screens. They then lined up from end zone to end zone in a show of solidarity before the coin toss.

The Chiefs won the toss and deferred to the second half.

