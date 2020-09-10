The Democratic Party appears to have undergone some kind of metamorphosis. It has now become “The Riot Party,” according to Edward J. Erler, a political scientist who has tracked the role of riots in politics and society for the last quarter century. The current state of unrest and violence around the nation has added a new dimension to the phenomenon.

“The Left perfects the mob veto,” Mr. Erler writes in an essay for the American Mind, a publication of Claremont Institute — where Mr. Erler serves on the board of directors and as a senior fellow.

“America’s present crisis is driven in large part by the Left’s rejection of the rule of law. Those in charge of the riots are not merely blackmailing their fellow citizens on particular issues like defunding the police. Rather, they seek to overthrow the electoral process itself,” he says.

“Riots are not only being justified: they are being made into a staple of our judicial system and our public life, the threat of them used to install routine fear and racial supremacy in our homes and cities,” Mr. Erler advises, warning that the riot as public demonstration can disrupt jury decisions and elections — and intimidate voters as well.

“Riots are fast on their way to becoming elections by other means. If leftists have their way, they will decide all electoral questions from here on out with mob rule. Many of them have been aiming at this target since the ‘90s, and probably before. It all makes sense now,” Mr. Erler later concludes.

He is professor of political science emeritus at California State University, San Bernardino, and former distinguished professor at Hillsdale College.

STILL STUCK ON CHANGE

Democrats have not let go of one particular belief generated by the Obama presidency, which advised that “hope and change” was the best course for the nation. New research now suggests Democrats are still stuck on the “change.”

In 2018, a Pew Research Center poll found that 68% of Democrats said substantial and significant change in the fundamental design and structure of the U.S. government was necessary. Almost a third — 31% — said no changes were needed,

The pollster has asked the same question again, and here’s what they found: 79% of Democrats now say changes are needed to “make government work for current times.” Only 20% say that no changes are needed.

Then there is the inevitable partisan divide in the new poll.

“Republicans and Democrats have moved in opposing direction. In 2018, half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said significant changes to American government were needed; today, that share has dropped to 41%. A majority (57%) now says no significant changes are needed,” the pollster said.

The poll of 11,000 U.S. adults was conducted July 27-Aug. 2 and released Sept. 2.

ON THE RADAR

Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, the independent documentary filmmakers behind such projects as “Gosnell,” “Frack Nation” and “FBI Lovebirds” — have announced their newest endeavor.

The pair are now raising funds to create “Obamagate: The Movie,” intended as a new, accurate take on the “Deep State” push to damage the reputation and standing of President Trump.

“Obamagate will be 100% verbatim. Where Hollywood relies on fiction, our film will only be composed of the real words of these Deep State operatives,” the filmmakers said in a statement.

Actors Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson and John James have signed on for major roles in the film; information at ObamagateTheMovie.com.

HIDDEN TRUMP VOTERS ARE NO MYTH

A recent Cato Institute survey found that three-fourths of conservative voters are afraid to publicly share their political beliefs.

An IBD/TIPP poll revealed that 20% of registered voters are also uncomfortable revealing their preferred candidate — including 28% of independent voters.

“That’s a shockingly high number and one that should worry anybody who expects President Trump to get trounced in November. It also found that among registered independents, 24% say they agree with Trump on some issues but are reluctant to admit that in public. So, it stands to reason that a large portion of that 28% of independents are secret Trump supporters,” says an Issues & Insights editorial on the phenomenon.

“Another indication that ‘shy’ Trump voters is a real phenomenon: the same poll found that more people are undecided now (10%) than a year ago (4%), and almost all the increase in undecideds came from the Biden side,” the editorial said.

“The hostility toward Trump and anyone who supports him has only grown more intense, which means that more people are likely reluctant to share their views with pollsters, no matter how often the pollster claims their responses are strictly anonymous. We are not ones to try to predict an election, certainly not this one. But we will go out on a limb and predict that President Trump does better than the polls suggest. For the simple reason that many likely Trump voters are too afraid to admit it to anybody,” the editorial concluded.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 2% of U.S. adults describe this past summer as “the best summer ever”; 2% of Republicans, 1% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall say the summer was “a good summer”; 20% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 38% overall say it was “an average summer”; 38% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 30% overall say it was “a bad summer”; 29% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 31% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall say it was “the worst summer ever”; 11% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

