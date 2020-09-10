Microsoft said Thursday it discovered cyberattacks from China, Iran and Russia aimed at President Trump’s campaign and Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s campaign.

Cyberattackers from the Iranian group Phosphorus took aim at Mr. Trump’s campaign and a Chinese group, Zirconium, targeted Mr. Biden’s campaign, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft said the Russian group Strontium, meanwhile, has attacked more than 200 political campaigns, consultants, advocacy groups, and others including the German Marshall Fund.

“The majority of these attacks were detected and stopped by security tools built into our products,” wrote Tom Burt, Microsoft corporate vice president, on the company’s website. “We have directly notified those who were targeted or compromised so they can take action to protect themselves. We are sharing more about the details of these attacks today, and where we’ve named impacted customers, we’re doing so with their support.”

The Chinese group Zirconium attempted thousands of attacks between March and September of this year, according to Microsoft, which yielded 150 compromises. The Chinese cyberattackers mainly focused on people “closely associated” with the presidential campaigns, including Mr. Biden’s campaign and “at least one prominent individual formerly associated with the Trump administration,” according to Mr. Burt.

Others targeted by the Chinese include several people in the international affairs and think tank sector, including at places such as the Atlantic Council and Stimson Center.

In May and June of this year, Microsoft said the Iran-based attackers from Phosphorus sought to log-in to accounts belonging to Mr. Trump’s campaign staff and Trump administration officials but failed. Microsoft said that it took control of 25 internet domains in August that were used by the Iranian cyberattackers, after receiving permission from a federal court in D.C.

Microsoft’s election warning on Thursday is consistent with previous alerts from the U.S. intelligence community. Earlier this year, William R. Evanina, director of U.S. counterintelligence, warned that China, Iran, and Russia had engaged in active measures to influence public opinion surrounding the coming November election.

Last month, FBI special agent Matthew O’Brien, told The Washington Times that the FBI has discovered foreign adversaries from Russia, China, and Iran attempting to breach think tanks’ networks to spot and assess reliable sources of information and surveil the policy debates ongoing in D.C.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.