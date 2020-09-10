Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Wednesday that he agrees with the Trump administration’s planned drawdown of U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Yes, I do. As long as he has a plan to figure out how he’s going to deal with ISIS,” Mr. Biden said as he was traveling back from Michigan.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. will soon cut the number of troops in Iraq from 5,200 down to 3,000.

The U.S. also plans to cut down the roughly 8,500 troops currently in Afghanistan down to 4,000 or 5,000.

“The U.S. decision is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to the ultimate goal, which is an Iraqi Security Force that is capable of preventing an ISIS resurgence and of securing Iraq’s sovereignty without external assistance,” said Marine Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command.

• Ben Wolfgang contributed to this report.

