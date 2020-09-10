Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s campaign is reportedly suspending television advertisements on Friday to commemorate the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Mr. Biden’s campaign will pull TV ads for the day, The Hill reported, while marking 19 years since Al Qaeda terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

“Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the attack on our country and will honor the incredible bravery, tragedy and loss we experienced on that day,” Michael Gwin, deputy rapid response director for Biden for President, said in a statement, The Hill reported.

Both the Biden campaign and GOP incumbent President Trump were asked last month to suspend ads in observation of the federally-recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

“We respectfully request that you instruct your campaign staff, on this one sacred day, to voluntarily suspend political advertising, as well as campaign- or partisan-related appearances and social and traditional media activities on September 11, 2020, in favor of nonpartisan expressions of service, remembrance, unity and prayer,” David Paine, the president of the 9/11 Day nonprofit organization, wrote both the Biden and Trump on campaigns Aug. 27.

Neither the Biden nor Trump campaigns immediately responded to inquiries from The Washington Times on the eve of the anniversary.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are each scheduled to spend part of Friday in Shanksville, Pa., where one of four passenger jets hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists crashed on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

It was not clear if their visits will overlap.

