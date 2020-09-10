America’s biggest bank is ordering its top workers to start returning to their offices before the month’s end.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will require its most senior sales and trading employees to start physically coming to their work by Sept. 21, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

The order covers “managing directors and executive directors who oversee subordinates,” Bloomberg reported, citing “a person briefed on the plans.”

It does not cover people with child-care or health reasons to continue working from home.

JPMorgan Chase already had opened an increasing amount of its office space in recent weeks to workers who wanted to return, but this move is the biggest yet by a U.S. bank to restaff its physical offices.

Sales and trading staff were told of the new orders in phone calls Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg already had reported earlier in the week that the financial giant’s executives were considering “compelling workers to return to New York City and other places where Covid-19 had subsided.”

Some of the bank’s top officials, including Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, already had been working from the bank’s offices this summer in order to persuade other employees it was safe to do so, the source told Bloomberg.

