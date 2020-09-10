Federal prosecutors since May have charged 57 people with trying to steal more than $175 million in federal aid designed to help small businesses weather the deadly coronavirus crisis, Justice Department officials said Thursday.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt said during a press conference the number of fraudulent loans made through the $600 billion Paycheck Protection Program was “significant,” although officials declined to put an exact number on the stolen loans.

In addition to the 57 cases involving false applications, the Justice Department said they have identified 500 individuals who may have defrauded the program.

Mr. Rabbitt said the efforts to steal more than $175 million resulted in actual losses of $70 million. Of that total, the government has recovered or frozen more than $30 million.

“The money these defendants stole was taxpayer money,” Mr. Rabbitt said. “Every dollar received was a dollar drawn from the American people’s account. Even worse, every dollar they took was a dollar we had set aside to help our fellow Americans weather one of the worst national crises in recent history.”

Mr. Rabbitt said defendants used the loans to purchase “splashy, luxury items.” Those items include luxury cars, homes, renovations, diamond jewelry, trips to Las Vegas and even adult entertainment, officials said.

A Houston man last month was approved for a $700,000 PPP loan by allegedly falsely claiming he had both numerous employees and significant payroll expenses. Federal prosecutors say the man, Lee Price III, had no employees and used the money to purchase a Lamborghini and spend thousands at strip clubs.

Mr. Rabbitt said “coordinated criminal rings” had worked together to steal funds from the program by engaging in “systemic, organized conduct to loot the PPP.”

“The involvement of these rings isn’t surprising, but it is particularly troubling to us here at the department, we will be focusing on these types of cases going forward,” he told reporters.

Later Thursday, the Justice Department charged seven in South Carolina with laundering over $750,000 of allegedly fraudulently obtained funds, including $390,000 obtained from the PPP program.

Federal prosecutors say the men laundered the money through a casino.

Mr. Rabbitt said the Justice Department has launched a team to investigate potential PPP fraud, warning more charges could be filed.

“There is more to come,” he said. “Our work is ongoing. We are not done here yet.”

The $600 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) launched in April to aid small businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A congressional committee last week said it identified tens of thousands of loans that may have been fraudulent or misspent, costing taxpayers billions.

And this week, JP Morgan Chase & Co., which provided nearly $30 billion in PPP loans, said it was working with federal authorities to identify cases of customers who didn’t receive their loans.

“The pandemic presented a whole of government challenge and fraudsters were waiting in the wings to find vulnerabilities and schemes to bypass controls and gain access to the funds,” said Hannibal Ware, the Small Business Association Inspector General at the press conference.

