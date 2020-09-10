A majority of likely voters both nationally and in key battleground states said neither President Trump nor Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden are mentally fit to be president, according to polling released this week.

Across six battleground states, 51% of likely voters said Mr. Trump is mentally unfit to be president, and 52% said Mr. Biden is unfit, according to the CNBC/Change Research polling released on Wednesday.

Nationally, 55% said Mr. Trump is mentally unfit, and 52% said Mr. Biden is mentally unfit.

The Trump campaign has spent a good deal of time and energy painting Mr. Biden, 77, as a barely-there candidate who struggles to speak without a teleprompter.

The Biden campaign, meanwhile, has lampooned Mr. Trump, 74, for bragging about acing a cognitive test that measures whether someone is declining mentally.

The survey of 4,143 likely voters across Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin was taken from Sept. 4-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

The national survey of 1,902 likely voters was taken from Sept. 4-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.25 percentage points.

