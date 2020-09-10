DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - Three people were shot and wounded Thursday morning after a fight broke out at a Georgia Waffle House, authorities said.

The shooting happened at a Waffle House outside the Perimeter in DeKalb County, news outlets reported.

DeKalb police said a fight started inside the restaurant and spilled out into the parking lot.

Two woman and a man were shot and taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately released.

It’s unclear whether any suspects were in custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

