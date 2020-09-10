VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by police responding to a violent domestic situation at a Virginia home.

Virginia Beach police said two officers shot Reynaldo Olivo Jr., 49, on Sunday after they heard a woman in distress, broke through a door and found him restraining the victim.

Officers were called to the Virginia Beach home just before 4:30 a.m. on a report that a man armed with a knife had threatened to kill a woman, the agency said. Olivo was “armed with bladed weapons,” which he refused to drop, and barricaded himself in a room with the victim, police said.

The officers shot Olivo and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not say what relationship the woman had to Olivo.

One officer has been with the department for 10 years and the other one for more than three years, the department said. Both were placed on administrative duties while the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the police department’s internal affairs unit investigate the shooting, according to officials.

A police spokeswoman said the names of the officers would not be released while the investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.