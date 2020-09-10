PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A deputy investigating a stolen vehicle fatally shot the suspect after the man pointed a gun at him, a Kentucky sheriff said.

McCracken County deputies responded Thursday to report of a stolen truck and learned it was equipped with OnStar, which relayed the location of the vehicle, Sheriff Matt Carter told news outlets.

When deputies located the truck, a pursuit followed before OnStar stopped the vehicle, and then the driver aimed a semi-automatic gun directly at a deputy, who fired his service weapon “to eliminate the threat,” Carter said.

McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton pronounced Chad Busby, 47, of Paducah dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police will investigate the shooting, the sheriff said.

“This is and has been a difficult situation for everyone involved,” Carter said. “However law enforcement officers are often placed in positions in which we are forced to react to the threat that the perpetrator poses, and this situation was no different.”

