Portland police cried foul Thursday after Mayor Ted Wheeler banned them from using tear gas to dispel riots, saying they have to have the tools to deal with the most dangerous crowds.

Mr. Wheeler, who as mayor is also the police commissioner, said his move was an attempt to break through more than 100 days of protests that have often erupted into full riots.

He said police should still make arrests, but will have to do so without CS gas, the type of chemical agent the department uses.

But the police department, in a statement, said tear gas is actually a kinder way of dispersing crowds, and forgoing it “will require higher levels of force.”

“CS, while effective, is a significantly lower level of force than impact weapons, which would very likely be necessary to disperse riotous groups with its prohibition,” the department said.

Mr. Wheeler has been searching for ways to calm the city without criticizing the broader protests that have spawned the riots.

He’s asked for the National Guard, but the governor refused. He’s pleaded with protesters to police themselves, but that hasn’t worked. He said Thursday his tear gas decision was meant to be a step forward.

“I call on everyone to step up and tamp down the violence. I’m acting. It’s time for others to join me,” he said.

He said he still expects police to arrest those engaging in violence, but they’ll have to do it without tear gas.

Protesters complaint that tear gas is banned for use in war under international conventions, and say its use in Portland is an affront to the city’s citizens.

Police counter that protesters have threatened to kill them, have attacked multiple police stations, and fired lasers and tossed Molotov cocktails at officers.

They said tear gas isn’t being used as general crowd control, but rather to clear areas when there’s a specific “life safety event.”

It was last used over the weekend when protesters tossed a Molotov cocktail at police but it ended up igniting a protester’s clothes instead.

“We understand that this gas seeped into nearby homes and that is not something we desire. However, the community should be asking the rioters why they are committing violence that threatens the very lives of others nearby,” the police said.

