President Trump on Friday will award the nation’s highest award for gallantry to an Army Ranger from South Carolina for his role in a daring rescue mission in October 2015 that liberated 75 hostages from what officials said was near-certain death at the hands of the Islamic State.

Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne led a combined assault team responsible for clearing one of two buildings inside a walled-in compound in the Kirkuk Province of Iraq that was known to house hostages. They assaulted and cleared the building within minutes, freeing 38 hostages.

He heard an urgent call come from his teammates in the other building.

“There was still an intense firefight going on,” he said during an interview with The Washington Times.

He climbed a ladder to the building’s roof, now partially engulfed in flames, and began attacking Islamic State fighters below with hand grenades and small-arms fire.

With time running out for the hostages trapped inside, then-Sgt. 1st Class Payne forced his way inside under intense enemy fire. He exchanged his weapon for bolt cutters and began working at cutting through a heavy locking mechanism.

“We pushed and kicked the door open,” he said. “We maneuvered inside the room. The building was on fire and we were getting shot at.”

Sgt. Maj. Payne said 38 hostages — mostly Iraqi forces that had been captured by the Islamic State — were inside. He began pushing them toward the breach point and freedom.

A mandatory evacuation order was given as the building, fully engulfed in flames, began to collapse. Sgt. Maj. Payne ran back inside to help one of the hostages who had fallen.

“He had basically given up on life,” he recalled. “So I grabbed him by the back of the collar and drug him through the breach point.”

He considers himself a “guardian” of the Medal of Honor that will hang around his neck Friday and looks forward to eventually going back to work as a soldier.

“Once you become a sergeant major, you no longer control your career. The Army kind of owns you,” he said with a laugh.

