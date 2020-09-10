The Treasury Department imposed sanctions Thursday on a member of Ukraine’s Parliament, an alleged Russian agent, for interfering in the U.S. presidential election, including efforts to undermine Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden.

Treasury said Andrii Derkach “has directly or indirectly engaged in, sponsored, concealed, or otherwise been complicit in foreign interference in an attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

“Andrii Derkach and other Russian agents employ manipulation and deceit to attempt to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere around the world,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The United States will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to counter these Russian disinformation campaigns and uphold the integrity of our election system.”

The administration said Mr. Derkach, who met with Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani in 2019, has been waging “a covert influence campaign centered on cultivating false and unsubstantiated narratives concerning U.S. officials in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, spurring corruption investigations in both Ukraine and the United States designed to culminate prior to election day.”

On Aug. 7, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence singled out Mr. Derkach for “spreading claims about corruption … to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy.”

Mr. Derkach allegedly released heavily edited audiotapes of phone conversations between Mr. Biden — at the time vice president — and then-Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko. Mr. Derkach has said he got the information from journalists.

“Derkach’s unsubstantiated narratives were pushed in Western media through coverage of press conferences and other news events, including interviews and statements,” Treasury said.

Between May and July 2020, Mr. Derkach released the edited audiotapes and “other unsupported information with the intent to discredit U.S. officials, and he levied unsubstantiated allegations against U.S. and international political figures,” Treasury said.

The department said the sanctions are “a clear signal to Moscow and its proxies that this activity will not be tolerated.”

Treasury also designated three Russian nationals linked to the troll farm Internet Research Agency, which is owned and operated by Kremlin-linked oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

The State Department said Artem Lifshits, Anton Andreyev and Darya Aslanova “supported the Internet Research Agency’s cryptocurrency accounts, facilitating the Internet Research Agency’s malign influence campaigns targeting the American people.”

Congressional Democrats have alleged that Mr. Derkach disseminated packets of anti-Biden information to Republican lawmakers investigating the Democrat’s role in Ukraine.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, has been investigating Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukrainian energy company.

Mr. Johnson has denied that Mr. Derkach fed information to the panel.

